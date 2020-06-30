Xbox One games on offer: Shocktober sales start with discounts on many horror titles

Share it:

The exceptional nature of the moment we are experiencing due to the Coronavirus pandemic pushes Microsoft to anticipate the Shocktober sale, whose departure was due to take place in October, to allow all Xbox One users to recover many horror-themed games with discounts up to 85%.

During the unexpected return of the Xbox Store sales, we will be able to fund our savings by drawing on a wide selection of video games and additional content, strictly in dark shades, for Xbox One and Xbox 360.

Among the most interesting offers, we point out the discounts on Plants vs Zombies The Battle of Neighborville (-50%), DayZ (-40%), Dead Rising 4 (-85%), Zombie Army 4 Dead War (-40%), Dying Light (-33%), The Sinking City (-75%), Dark Souls 2 Scholar of the First Sin (-75%), Blair Witch (-50%) and Castlevania Anniversary Collection (-50%). At the bottom of the news you will find the link to the digital store of the Redmond house, with the complete list of games that participate in these new sales.

The flash promotion of Summer shocktober The Xbox One Microsoft Store is already active and will remain so until the evening of Monday 6 July 2020. If you missed them, here are the other Xbox Store discounts between Little Nightmares and A Plague Tale Innocence.