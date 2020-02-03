Xbox One and the February 2020 update: here are all the news of the firmware update

Share it:

After anticipating some of the important new features of the Xbox One dashboard management, Microsoft goes into detail and illustrates the interventions and surprises that will accompany the Xbox One firmware update coming in February.

From the pages of the Xbox Wire blog, the house of Redmond summarizes the news that will interest the members of the Xbox Insider program and, subsequently, all the Xbox One players starting from the most important intervention, or the reorganization of the user interface of My Games and Apps.

Starting from the February 2020 update, the card can be called up from the Home page will group the contents according to their type, thus allowing us to facilitate their consultation and, above all, to speed up loading.

Also thanks to the February firmware update, Xbox One users will be able to view and send animated images and GIFs in conversations held through the chat and messaging service with your Xbox Live friends. In this way, images sent via the Xbox mobile app on iOS and Android systems or from the new app in Beta for Windows 10 PC will also be displayed on the console, with the possibility of playing them in full screen.

Also included in the reorganization of the Home tabs and the My Games and Apps interface is the possibility of view and install individual Xbox Game Pass games present in a bundle, as in the case of the RARE Replay collection or the package that includes Shenmue I & II.

Among the "minor" interventions of the new Xbox One firmware, we finally point out the possibility to choose the preferred location for notifications, improvements to the display of streaming on Mixer and adding tips for storage space management present both on internal disk and on any external hard disk. Waiting to find out when it will be possible to download this update, we remind you that on these pages you will find our article on the My Decade on Xbox initiative with an interactive infographic that allows you to retrace your "videogame career" on Xbox systems from 2010 to 2019.