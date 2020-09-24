Xbox on Tik Tok and new details on the TGS: no announcements for further acquisitions

Among the events scheduled at the Tokyo Game Show 2020, this year only in digital edition for obvious reasons, we also find a live streaming verdecrociata.

The Redmond house has indeed confirmed the transmission of a Xbox Tokyo Game Show Showcase, during which information related to the next-gen will not be disseminated. For greater clarity and to correctly address the expectations of the public, the Xbox social channels have published some summary tweets of the contents expected. In particular, the occasion will allow to:

Celebrate Japanese games and videogame authors;

Offer information about upcoming PC updates for Microsoft Flight Simulator;

Celebrate the creativity of the Japanese Minecraft community;

Broadcast content in Japanese;

As you can see below, Microsoft confirms thelack of information on the next-gen Xbox ed excludes announcements related to further acquisitions. The appointment with the Xbox Tokyo Game Show Showcase, we remind you, is set for 14:00 on Thursday 24 September. On the subject of acquisitions, we point out that Phil Spencer, Pete Hines and Todd Howard recently discussed Bethesda’s future at Microsoft.

Collaterally, the official Xbox Twitter account also announced the opening of a Xbox official Tik Tok channel. The Redmond house therefore lands on the famous social network: to reach the profile, you can use the link in the dedicated Tweet.