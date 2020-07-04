Xbox: not only Series X and Lockhart, Edinburgh also coming?

Share it:

For weeks now there has been talk of the possible announcement of Xbox Lockhart, the younger sister of Xbox Series X which could arrive on the market with slightly less performing hardware and a more accessible price. According to the latest rumors, however, it would seem that Microsoft is also working on a third model.

The code name of the console appears to be Edinburgh and second Jez Corden of WindowsCentral, this is not a portable version of the console or a real third model of the next-gen Microsoft license plate. According to the words of the journalist we should in fact expect a device oriented to use with the solo Project xCloud, a bit like Chromecast Ultra allows you to play Google Stadia games. If this were true, Microsoft could have a very specific strategy to push its cloud gaming platform through the sale of a small device that allows you to access your library and play with an Xbox One / Xbox Series X controller. It is obviously only of rumors and we will have to wait for the next announcements by the giant of Redmond to find out if there really exist these phantom additional Xbox Series X models.

Waiting to find out, we remind you that according to an insider, the week of the Xbox Series X July event will be memorable.