Xbox, Microsoft and ecology: 825,000 Xbox One X Carbon Neutral consoles produced – Updated

After Microsoft’s promise to support the fight against climate change, the Redmond company confirms its commitment and announces the production of 825,000 Xbox “Carbon Neutral”, that is with a zero balance in the carbon emissions necessary to achieve them.

In celebrating this important milestone reached from the house in Redmond, Phil Spencer explains that “Climate change is affecting every industry and every sector, so we believe that technology can play a fundamental role in responding to this challenge. Initiatives like this one of the Xbox Carbon Neutral pilot project offer us a great opportunity to push on technological sustainability and give way Microsoft’s gaming division to make a difference in this key area of ​​our business “.

The success of the pilot project that led Microsoft to produce 825,000 Xbox Carbon Neutral will thus help the US technology giant pursue its goal of launching the first gaming platform in zero emissions throughout its life cycle.

Update September 1st, 6:05 pm – As pointed out by a Microsoft spokesperson, the 825,000 Carbon Neutral consoles they are Xbox One X models and not, as erroneously reported in the original version of this news, Xbox Series X. The Redmond house also reiterates its willingness to draw on the experience gained with this pilot project to contribute to the fight against climate change with new models of technological development and zero emission production.