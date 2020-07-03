Xbox Lockhart won't have a cube design, will it look like Xbox One S?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Xbox Lockhart, the much-talked-about Xbox economic chat of the new generation, has been the focus of numerous rumors in recent weeks and many insiders confirm the existence of the project, with presentations expected presumably in August. But what will the console design be?

To date, the various fan made renders have imagined Xbox Series S as a smaller version of Xbox Series X, in fact a small cube reminiscent of the GameCube, white in color to differentiate it from the top of the range model, entirely black.

In reality things don't seem to be like that, at least according to Jez Corden of Windows Central, who suggests a design similar to that of Xbox One S but without a disc player (and therefore modeled on the Xbox One S All Digital Edition form factor), as proof of this the insider makes it known how the console is transported by Microsoft executives in suitcases modeled for the Xbox One X and One S cases while for Xbox Series X a different, wider and more voluminous case type is used.

At the moment in any case what is reported is all to be confirmed, Microsoft never made official the existence of Xbox Lockhart, authoritative sources however make it known that Xbox Series S will be announced in August. Will it be true? We will find out in the coming weeks.