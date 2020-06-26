Xbox Lockhart with Smart Delivery and backwards compatibility: more rumor on the console

Share it:

To date, Microsoft's top management has never confirmed the existence of one Xbox Lokhart, codenamed with which rumors and rumors have long been referring to a second console destined to compose the next gen offer of the House of Redmond.

The mysterious hardware has recently returned to the protagonist of some rumors, which report how Xbox Lokhart is still scheduled. The editorial staff of. Contributes to throwing more gas on the bonfire of the video game curiosity VGC, who reports that he has learned information about it by viewing the documentation distributed to the developers. Within the latter, there would be references precisely to Xbox Lockhart, entry level and cheaper version than Xbox Series X.

According to reports, Xbox Lockhart should support several features already confirmed for the "older sister": among these, support for the backward compatibility and the Smart Delivery feature. The developers, continues VGC, aim to support both Xbox Series X and Xbox Lockhart, with an approach similar to that adopted so far towards Xbox One S and Xbox One X or, on the Sony front, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 pro.

At the moment, we remind you, there is no official confirmation regarding the actual existence of an Xbox Lockhart in Microsoft's plans.