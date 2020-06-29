Xbox Lockhart, same CPU as Xbox Series X? New rumors on the console

Share it:

They do not intend to appease the rumors about the existence of Xbox Lockhart… or, as someone enjoyed calling it, Xbox Series S. It would be a less powerful, and therefore cheaper, version of the already announced Xbox Series X

Microsoft's communication is currently entirely concentrated on the next generation console, but meanwhile, on the net, clues of various kinds continue to leak, such as registered trademarks, statements by professionals, documents and photos. Not many days ago the journalist Tom Warren also expressed himself, who in the pages of The Verge has pitted the alleged technical specifications of Xbox Lockhart, which spoke of a console with 7.5 GB of usable RAM, a GPU with 4 Teraflops, a target resolution between 1080p and 1440p, and a CPU with a slightly slower speed than that mounted by the Xbox Series X.

Well, in the past few hours the Senior Editor of The Verge intervened again on the subject, partially retracting one of the specifications that he himself had communicated. According to Warren, who probably received new information from his sources, the Xbox Lockhart CPU will have the same speed as the Xbox Series X. As a result, the two consoles will differ only in GPU frequency and CU count (Compute Unit).

In the absence of an official announcement from Microsoft we can not help but take this information as simple speculation, even if from an authoritative source. On the other hand, it is also true that the rumors about Xbox Lockhart are now wasted (they have been around even before the announcement of the Xbox Series X).