Xbox Lockhart for only $ 299 or less? A new voice is making its way

The discussions about Xbox Lockhart, an unannounced console that according to numerous and persistent rumors, should go to represent a less powerful and cheaper alternative to Xbox Series X.

Multiple sources identify in August like the month chosen by Microsoft for the presentation of this new console to the world. Just like PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, Xbox Lockhart should also do without a disc player and therefore rely on digital distribution only. Contrary to the cheap variant of Sony, which is the same in all respects as the PlayStation 5 with the only exception of the player, Xbox Lockhart would instead be a console other than the Xbox Series X, less powerful and much cheaper.

Some sources believe that Xbox Series X and Xbox Lockhart will have the same CPU, but will differ in terms of brute power, with the former capable of releasing 12 TFlops and the latter stopping at "only" 4 TFlops (with a target resolution between 1080p and 1440p), although some believe it will be even more powerful.

A few hours ago yes, IGN's Ryan McCaffrey joined the discussion. During the last episode of IGN Unlocked, he recaped the voices and advised listeners to don't underestimate the alleged 4 TFlops of Xbox Lockhart making the mistake of comparing them with the 6 TFLops of the current Xbox One X, since the former would be the result of a more advanced and advanced technology. After that, he unbalanced the price, stating that he had heard from some sources that Xbox Lockhart could cost $ 299 or lesswhich would allocate it in the current Xbox One S range making it much cheaper than the Xbox One X. In recent times, independent analyst Benji-Sales had instead gone off balance indicating a range between 299 and 349 dollars.

It would certainly be an interesting price, but obviously we advise you to take everything with pliers. Although the existence of Xbox Lockhart now seems to have all the connotations of a Pulcinella secret, Microsoft has not yet made an announcement about it.