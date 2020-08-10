Xbox Lockhart and Xbox Series S: white controller raises the rumor!

Share it:

In this long process of approaching the next generation of consoles, many pieces of the mosaics assembled by Sony is Microsoft have not yet been presented to the public.

Above all, the launch date and the price at which PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X will be proposed to the public. According to rumors, however, further information may still be in the pipeline: the announcement of one cheaper and less powerful version Xbox Series X. For several months, multiple sources have referred to it under the code name of Xbox Lockhart, but Microsoft has never officially confirmed its existence.

Now, a new clue raises the rumors related to the mysterious hardware. The editorial staff of The Verge in fact, he reports that he has verified an alleged purchase made by Twitter user "Zak S". The latter, as you can verify at the bottom of this news, claims to have managed to buy the next gen controller from Microsoft, in white version. On the packaging of the object there would be an interesting wording related to compatible consoles:"Xbox Series X | S". Evidently, the reference to a"Xbox Series S"immediately recalled Xbox Lockhart: Does hardware really exist?

To find out, we can do nothing but wait for a possible announcement from the House of Redmond: new information on the Xbox Series X hardware will arrive at Hot Chips.