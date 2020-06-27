Xbox Lockhart and DevKit 'Dante': leak for console specifications?

Share it:

Following a new sighting linked to Xbox Lokhart, a large number of rumors related to the alleged existence of the mysterious hardware have found new lifeblood.

According to numerous rumors, never confirmed in any way by Microsoft, the console should represent an entry option in the next gen green cross cheaper than the Xbox Series X. With a lower performance level than the "older sister", the platform should still offer some of the same features: for example, there has been talk recently of a support for Smart Delivery and backward compatibility for Xbox Lockhart.

Now, even the possible hardware specifications peep out from the meshes of the network. The editorial staff of The Verge, citing his own anonymous sources close to Microsoft circles, he reports of a "Lokhart mode" included in the DevKit from the code name "Dante"linked to Xbox Series X. The latter would represent the performance profile that the House of Redmond aims to obtain on this alleged second hardware. specific, The Verge reports of:

7.5GB of usable RAM;

A slightly slower CPU speed;

About 4 teraflops for the GPU;

The target resolution would be between 1080p and 1440p;

As usual, we invite you to interpret the rumors as unverified and therefore potentially incorrect information in whole or in part.