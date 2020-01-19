Xbox Live January 18 issues: Microsoft support confirms that it has been fixed – Updated

Share it:

The social channels of official Microsoft support report that they have solved the problems that caused disservices to various features of Xbox Live on Xbox One on the evening of Saturday 18 January.

Original news – It seems that some gamers active on Xbox One are experiencing disruptions with some of the features of Xbox Live: this is confirmed by the official twitter account of the Xbox support.

In particular, as you can verify from the twitter available at the bottom of this news, the problem seems to focus on accessing certain purchased content. In particular, it seems that some users have difficulty in proceeding downloads of previously purchased content. In addition, the following refers: "We learn that some of you are also having trouble accessing purchased content and in-game content on Xbox One". The team of Microsoft support reassures however, the public, reaffirming that they are actively taking care of identifying the problem.

For further updates, the Twitter account of the Xbox support suggests to consult, in addition to the updates on the social network, the page dedicated to the state of Xbox Live, also available in Italian. At the time of writing, the latter actually reports malfunctions related to the purchase and use of content.

