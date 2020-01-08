Xbox Live, installation problems with purchased games: Microsoft at work

Share it:

At the time of writing, it seems that some Xbox One users are experiencing some outages related to the proper functioning of Xbox Live. The official Twitter account of Xbox support gave the news.

As you can verify directly at the bottom of this news, a twitter dedicated to the problem has been made available on the well-known social network. Inside, the support service linked to the home console Microsoft confirms that it has received various reports from users on a particular function. Specifically, several gamers would be experiencing difficulty starting the installation process for new games purchased on Xbox One. The team reassures users, claiming to be aware of the problem and to be actively working to resolve the problem.

So if you are experiencing similar disservices, know that you are not alone. Xbox support promises new updates through their social channels, in particular through your official Twitter account. In addition, players affected by the problem are advised to consult the page dedicated to the state of Xbox Live, also available in Italian.

