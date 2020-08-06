Xbox Live Gold, online soon for free? Microsoft denies rumors on an official note

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In recent weeks speculations about the possible disappearance of the subscription to Xbox Live Gold in view of the Xbox Series X, they have kept up thanks also to the many changes made by Microsoft. The Colossus of Redmond, however, denied with an official note.

The disappearance of the 12-month subscription to Xbox Live Gold, the recent changes to the terms of service that refer to "Xbox Online Service" and the announcement of the free-to-play for the multiplayer of Halo Infinite have in fact fueled the rumors on the possible next free service that allows you to play online on Xbox One.

The editorial staff of WindowsCentral contacted a Microsoft spokesperson directly to ask for clarification on the matter, receiving this response: "The update to the Xbox Online Service in the Microsoft Terms of Service section refers to the Xbox service below which includes features such as cross-save and friend requests. This language update is not intended to distinguish the aforementioned service from the paid Xbox Live Gold membership. No changes were made to the service experience or to Xbox Live Gold".

At least for the time being then Xbox Live Gold will continue to be part of theXbox Game Pass Ultimate. The new service will also start on September 15 Xbox Cloud Gaming.