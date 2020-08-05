Xbox Live Gold, online free soon? Microsoft removes it from the Terms of Service

Share it:

After witnessing the removal of the Xbox Live Gold membership for 12 months, new clues emerge directly from the pages of the official website of Microsoft.com on the definitive farewell to Live Gold or, at least, on its future transformation.

The last, important anticipation on the rumble closure of Live Gold is offered from the internal page of the official Microsoft website which outlines the next ones changes to the Terms of Service to be respected if you have an account linked to the house of Redmond.

Among the many changes planned by the American technological giant, we find this interesting paragraph that describes the changes that will affect the Xbox user: "In the Xbox section and in all Terms of Service, we updated the Xbox header and changed the term Xbox Live to refer to the Xbox Online Service and Xbox consoles, rather than Xbox One and Xbox 360. We updated the Xbox Services 'to include the Xbox Online Service, Xbox Game Studios games (including Mojang Studios titles), applications, services and content provided by Microsoft ".

The Upcoming Updates section of the Microsoft Terms of Service specifies that these changes should take effect on the day of Thursday 1 October: therefore will be the date scheduled for the definitive closure of Xbox Live Gold and its replacement with a "generic" Xbox Online Service? Hoping to receive clarification from the Redmond house, we remind you that the arrival date of Project xCloud on the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate has finally been announced.