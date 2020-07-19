Xbox Live Gold: Microsoft confirms the 12 month subscription has been removed

Share it:

Last Thursday, the removal of the option to purchase an annual subscription for Xbox Live Gold, a premium service from Microsoft that grants the opportunity to play online and offers four free games per month, did not go unnoticed.

The 12-month cut is no longer affordable neither from the Microsoft Store, nor at many retailers around the world. The disappearance of this type of subscription, available practically from the dawn of the service, has given rise to many speculations regarding the strategy of the Redmond house at the dawn of the new generation of consoles. To date, in any case, in the absence of official communications it continued to remain standing also the hypothesis of an error.

Microsoft has thought about resolving all doubts, announcing that the removal of the option to purchase a 12 month Xbox Live Gold membership was intentional. Speaking with TrueAchievement, a spokesman said: "Microsoft has decided to remove the Xbox Live Gold SKU for 12 months from the online store. Customers can still subscribe for cuts from one or three months of Xbox Live Gold through the digital store ".

Why did the company decide to eliminate this opportunity? Most likely there is a will to push the most complete Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which in addition to the benefits of Gold, also includes all those of the Xbox Game Pass for Console, Xbox Game Pass for PC and, since September, even the Project xCloud service!