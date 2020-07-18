Xbox Live Gold: annual subscription disappears from Xbox Store, announcements coming soon?

Share it:

As rightly pointed out by the ResetEra community, the option that the purchase of an annual subscription to Xbox Live Gold has mysteriously disappeared on the pages of the digital store of Microsoft.

The Xbox Store card dedicated to the subscription service of the Redmond house that allows Xbox One users to access the multiplayer games sector and the monthly offers on Games With Gold Free, in fact, received an internal update that removed the option to purchase the annual Xbox Live Gold package. At the time of writing, the Italian language edition of Microsoft's digital store also presents only the options for subscription monthly or quarterly at the service.

According to what is assumed by the ResetEra community, behind the disappearance of the annual subscription to Xbox Live Gold could conceal the desire of Microsoft to push the user to sign up for the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, the service that includes both the benefits of Live Gold and offers reserved for subscribers a Xbox Game Pass, above all the one that allows you to enjoy a rich catalog of video games for free on PC Windows 10, Xbox One and from the end of 2020 on Xbox Series X.

Waiting to receive clarifications from the US tech giant, we remind you that the new free games on the Xbox Game Pass of July 2020 have been announced, with titles of the caliber of Yakuza Kiwami 2, Grounded is The Touryst.