Xbox Live Gold abolished and free online on Xbox Series X? The noise comes up, but it doesn't convince

Following the rumors that want the free-to-play multiplayer of Halo Infinite, a debate broke out on the net about future of the Xbox Live Gold membership, which is currently mandatory to play any online multiplayer game on Xbox One, even for free-to-play games like Fortnite.

The first rumors about retirement of the service began circulating a few weeks ago when Microsoft confirmed the removal of the 12 month cut for Xbox Live Gold. This afternoon they were reinvigorated by a tweet from Jeff Grubb, a well-known Venture Beat pen, who lately has become quite well known on social networks thanks to his predictions (sometimes spot on, sometimes not).

Grubb threw a small bomb by writing: "Xbox Live Gold will be eliminated and playing online multiplayer will be free. They won't force you to subscribe to Ultimate to play online. ". As you can easily imagine, his words generated a nice uproar on the net, as this would mark a big break with the past. Xbox gamers have been used to paying for online multiplayer access for much longer than Sony users. In other Tweets, Grubb specified that he believes the need for an Xbox Live Gold subscription will be removed from all types of games, therefore both from free-to-play and paid ones.

The journalist, in any case, did not provide any evidence to support his claims. Other personalities also have shown more than what doubt about it. According to the insider Nibel it is more likely that the obligation of the Gold will be removed exclusively for free-to-play. Even more wary is Niko Partner analyst Daniel Ahmad, who invited Grubb to remove his tweet in which he claims that Gold will be eliminated completely.

In short, the issue is quite smoky, given that there is nothing official. Microsoft has not yet said anything about it, so in the meantime we recommend that you take all these statements with pliers.