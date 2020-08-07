Xbox Live Free Now on Xbox One: Free Weekend or What's New?

Share it:

At the time of writing Xbox Live appears to be free on Xbox One, with Premium services (such as online multiplayer gaming) accessible to everyone. What is going on? Is this a simple free weekend or is there anything else to know?

Xbox LIVE Gold isn't going to be free yesterday Microsoft has denied this rumor with a press release: "the update to the Xbox Online Service in the Microsoft Terms of Service section refers to the Xbox service below which includes features such as cross-save and friend requests. This language update is not intended to distinguish the aforementioned service from the paid Xbox Live Gold membership. No changes were made to the service experience or to Xbox Live Gold. "

But now Xbox Live is free, it could be a simple mistake or maybe a free trial weekend not yet announced, the possibilities are many, the certainties few. The Wario64 insider leans towards the free weekend hypothesis with announcement today, Microsoft has been clear about maintaining the current Xbox Live experience with the usual distinction between Silver and Gold users. We look forward to updates from the Redmond house.