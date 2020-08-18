Xbox Live: 5 euros of free credit to some lucky players

Share it:

There has been talk for many days about the possible conversion of Xbox Live Gold into a free service, but as the hopes of the players continued to grow, Microsoft denied it all with an official note. Some lucky ones, however, still had a good reason to rejoice.

In these hours, many users are receiving a message from Microsoft with an attachment in their Xbox Live box discount voucher of 5 euros as a gift, freely usable on the platform. Redeeming it is very simple, since all you have to do is open the communication of the Redmond house. This is undoubtedly a welcome gift, since the Ultimate Game Sale summer sales are taking place in these days, with discounts on a multitude of games for Xbox One, and further savings can only be pleased. An excellent idea would also be to take advantage of the voucher to expand one of the six services of the house, from Xbox Game Pass to the aforementioned Xbox Live Gold.

There distribution of the coupon appears to be random, so at the moment it is not possible to predict who it will be sent to. Has anyone among you received it?