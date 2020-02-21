Xbox Gaming Experience: challenge the Machete Gaming crew, first stop on February 22 in Milan

Share it:

GameStop Italia launches Xbox Gaming Experience: first stop scheduled for Saturday 22 February at the Bicocca Village in Milan. The participants of the event will have the opportunity to meet the members of the Machete Crew, as well as being able to access free play sessions and learn valuable tricks thanks to the support of expert and professional players.

The day's program includes the arrival of Nitro at 16:00, free play sessions from 17:00 and Game Academy space to improve your skills from 18:30. Gadgets for everyone while supplies last. Below is a list of the stages #XboxGamingExperience with special guests Hell Raton, Dani Faiv is Beba:

Dani Faiv – February 29

C.C. Auchan Monza

Via Lario, 17, 20900 Monza MB

Hell Raton – March 7th

Sarca center

Via Milanese, 10, 20099 Sesto San Giovanni MI

Beba – March 14th

C.C. Auchan Cesano Boscone

Via B. Croce, 2, 20090 Cesano Boscone MI

On the official Facebook event you can confirm your participation and view the map of each single stage, we are waiting for you Saturday 22 February at Bicocca Village (Viale Sarca, corner of via Chiese, 20126 Milan) in the company of Nitro, a nice opportunity not only to meet the artists of the Machete collective but also to confront other video game enthusiasts and improve their skills thanks to expert advice.