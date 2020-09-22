Xbox Game Studios vs PlayStation Studios: the updated list of software houses

After the surprising news of Microsoft that buys ZeniMax and Bethesda, the debate among fans on the net ignites on the consequences that this acquisition may entail in the future, especially in relation to the new “power relationships” between Xbox Game Studios and PlayStation Studios.

The entry into the verdecrociata family of ZeniMax Media and of the individual companies that make up the Bethesda software house galaxy has in fact strengthened, and not a little,qualitative and content offer of the videogame division of the Redmond house. PlayStation Studios, on the other hand, have already shown that they are “on track” and working at full capacity to ensure a constant supply of videogiochi first party for PS4 users and future PlayStation 5 buyers.

With the imminent advent of the next generation of consoles, it is therefore worth updating the double list of development houses of Microsoft’s Xbox Game Studios and PlayStation Studios by Sony. Let’s start with the latter and find out which are the Sony internal development teams:

Sony Bend Studio

Sony Santa Monica

SHE London Studio

Guerrilla Games

Sucket Punch Productions

Naughty Dog

Media Molecule

YOU Japan Studio

Sony San Diego

Insomniac Games

Polyphony Digital

PixelOpus

Below, you will find the list of Microsoft companies (including those of Bethesda and ZeniMax) that operate within Xbox Game Studios:

343 Industries

World’s Edge

Bethesda Softworks

Ninja Theory

Alphadog

Mojang Studios

Turn10 Studios

RARE

Compulsion Games

The Initiative

InXile Entertainment

ZeniMax Online

Tango Gamerworks

MachineGames

Double Fine

Playground Games

The Coalition

Obsidian Entertainment

Undead Labs

ID Software

Roundhouse Studios

Arkane Studios

Xbox Global Publishing

What do you think of the Microsoft and Sony videogame divisions linked to Xbox Game Studios and PlayStation Studios? Before leaving you to the comments, we refer you to the analysts’ comment on Microsoft buying Bethesda.