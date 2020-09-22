Xbox Game Studios vs PlayStation Studios: the updated list of software houses

After the surprising news of Microsoft that buys ZeniMax and Bethesda, the debate among fans on the net ignites on the consequences that this acquisition may entail in the future, especially in relation to the new “power relationships” between Xbox Game Studios and PlayStation Studios.
The entry into the verdecrociata family of ZeniMax Media and of the individual companies that make up the Bethesda software house galaxy has in fact strengthened, and not a little,qualitative and content offer of the videogame division of the Redmond house. PlayStation Studios, on the other hand, have already shown that they are “on track” and working at full capacity to ensure a constant supply of videogiochi first party for PS4 users and future PlayStation 5 buyers.
With the imminent advent of the next generation of consoles, it is therefore worth updating the double list of development houses of Microsoft’s Xbox Game Studios and PlayStation Studios by Sony. Let’s start with the latter and find out which are the Sony internal development teams:
- Sony Bend Studio
- Sony Santa Monica
- SHE London Studio
- Guerrilla Games
- Sucket Punch Productions
- Naughty Dog
- Media Molecule
- YOU Japan Studio
- Sony San Diego
- Insomniac Games
- Polyphony Digital
- PixelOpus
Below, you will find the list of Microsoft companies (including those of Bethesda and ZeniMax) that operate within Xbox Game Studios:
- 343 Industries
- World’s Edge
- Bethesda Softworks
- Ninja Theory
- Alphadog
- Mojang Studios
- Turn10 Studios
- RARE
- Compulsion Games
- The Initiative
- InXile Entertainment
- ZeniMax Online
- Tango Gamerworks
- MachineGames
- Double Fine
- Playground Games
- The Coalition
- Obsidian Entertainment
- Undead Labs
- ID Software
- Roundhouse Studios
- Arkane Studios
- Xbox Global Publishing
What do you think of the Microsoft and Sony videogame divisions linked to Xbox Game Studios and PlayStation Studios? Before leaving you to the comments, we refer you to the analysts’ comment on Microsoft buying Bethesda.