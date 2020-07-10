Xbox Game Studios: Obsidian and inXile praise Microsoft for their development freedom

Share it:

During a recent GamesIndustry.biz interview with Microsoft executives towards Xbox Series X, the top echelons of Obsidian and inXile have publicly praised the house of Redmond for the great freedom of development offered after the acquisition and entry into the Xbox Game Studios.

The boss of Obsidian Entertainment, Feargus Urquhart, candidly explained that "Around the spring or summer of last year, a number of employees within the studio were super disappointed (for Microsoft's acquisition of Obsidian, editor's note) because they thought it would be different. Not so much from the standpoint of support, as from the fact that they feared joining 'this great Microsoft'. But the only thing that has really changed since then is that I no longer have to be the guy called to get the money from the publishers. This has changed the way we deal with development because many times, as an independent software house, we end up developing the games chosen by the commercial partner or publisher since they are the ones who invest that money. It was nice to apply those years of experience and say 'hey, we can develop the games the way we want to do them' ".

Even the most responsible of InXile Entertainment, Brian Fargo, is of the same opinion as my colleague Urquhart in stating that "we knew what we wanted to develop. RPG is a genre that we loved, this unique opportunity presented itself and we had all the information necessary to consider it an excellent idea (Microsoft's acquisition of inXile, ed). I remember preparing everything, sitting with Matt (referring to Matt Booty, the chief executive of Xbox Game Studios, editor's note) and to have explained what we wanted to accomplish. He said 'if that's what you want to do, then fantastic'. Everything was over in about 60 seconds. It was crazy for me, because we were used to grueling negotiations that lasted even six months and with a million questions about 'what works of art we would have made' ".