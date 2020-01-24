Xbox Game Studios: More than 200 hires ahead of Xbox Series X, according to an insider

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

According to the well-known insider Klobrille, the heads of the Xbox division of Microsoft would have decided to open more than 200 job positions for the subsidiaries of the Xbox Game Studios in view of the arrival of the Xbox Series X and, therefore, the need to replenish play the nextgen console catalog.

According to Klobrille, the strategy implemented by the Redmond house provides for the expansion of the company's internal development teams due to the not too distant arrival on the Xbox Series X market, and this without considering the strengthening and the definitive launch of services like Project xCloud.

Here then is the list of the assumptions that seem to be in place at the software houses of the galaxy of the Xbox Game Studios, with brackets i video games in development or already launched from each team:

Playground Games (Forza Horizon 4): 92+

(Forza Horizon 4): 92+ RARE (Sea of ​​Thieves, Everwild): 27+

(Sea of ​​Thieves, Everwild): 27+ Obsidian Entertainment (The Outer Worlds): 23+

(The Outer Worlds): 23+ Turn 10 Studios (Forza Motorsport 8): 16+

(Forza Motorsport 8): 16+ The Coalition (Gears 5): 14+

(Gears 5): 14+ The Initiative : 13+

: 13+ Mojang (Minecraft Dungeons): 9+

(Minecraft Dungeons): 9+ 343 Industries (Halo Infinite): 8+

(Halo Infinite): 8+ Ninja Theory (Senua's Saga Hellblade 2, Project Mara): 6+

(Senua's Saga Hellblade 2, Project Mara): 6+ Double Fine (Psychonauts 2): 3+

(Psychonauts 2): 3+ World's Edge (Age of Empires 4): 3+

What do you think of this rumor? Waiting to receive feedback from the software houses mentioned by the insider, we remind you that Microsoft is interested in an Asian first party team and that, according to Phil Spencer, Xbox Game Studios will focus on role-playing games.