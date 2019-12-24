Xbox Game Studios: Microsoft interested in an Asian first-party team

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In view of the approaching new year, the Game Informer editorial staff had the opportunity to communicate with several members of the Microsoft team, including Phil Spencer, Xbox division manager, e Matt Booty, responsible for Xbox Game Studios.

Several issues addressed during the chat, among which, for example, the potential of Project xCloud and the possible further stand out expanding the family of Microsoft's first-party studios. In particular, in retracing the acquisitions made by the House of Redmond in the last year and a half approximately, both managers have found themselves in agreement in highlighting theabsence of an Asian team from Xbox Game Studios. "Of course, we could do public relations there (…); I think it is excellent. In fact, I suspect we will make some of them. – Phil Spencer said – But I also think that as we continue to evolve our platform, it would be a positive addition for us to have the voice of a first-party studio originating in Asia, whether it's Japan or another market. "

It is not the first time that the Xbox management has underlined this element: already at E3 2019, Spencer had discussed the entry of a Japanese team into the Xbox Game Studios. So far, however, no official update has been received on the matter.