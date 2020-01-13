Xbox Game Studios boss doesn't want a face-to-face rivalry with Sony

Share it:

Microsoft prefers to move away from the competitive atmosphere that will take place from the end of 2020, when they launch into the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 market. Matt Booty, head of Xbox Game Studios, has recognized in an interview with MCV UK that they are not interested in maintaining a direct face-to-face with Sony, that their mission is another: to meet the expectations placed by users.

Xbox has three clear goals for the next generation

The Xbox ecosystem is a fact, so during 2021 all the exclusive Xbox Game Studios games will be intergenerational and there will be no titles that can only be played in the new generation. Therefore, the American firm has three main objectives.

“In the first place, Sony has done a fantastic job in terms of consolidating an audience, selling consoles and, obviously, a number of incredible great games that have seen the light of their studies first party”, He begins by saying.



Everwild, the new from Rare | Xbox Game Studios

But Booty doesn't want to know anything about rivalries: they will continue on their way. “I try to stay away from divisive things like those face to face with Sony; On the contrary, I think we should focus on three things: the first, keep all the promises we have made”, He emphasizes.

“Therefore, if we say that a game is going to be launched at a certain moment, we must have it ready at that time; we simply have to improve when executing it, ”he says about the increasingly frequent delays in large productions. Finally, he ends by saying that they must “continue building characters, stories and worlds that can transcend for generations,” as did Halo or Gears of War, two of the still valid pillars of the Xbox seal.

There are fifteen Microsoft's first party development studios, all of them working for the next generation, Xbox, which will open the Xbox Series X range at the end of 2020.

