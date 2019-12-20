Xbox Game Studios: acquisition of a Polish studio for Xbox Series X?

Share it:

The leaders of Microsoft's Xbox division are being activated to acquire Polish development studios with which to enhance the future lineup of Xbox Series X: this is what emerges from the latest rumor aired by Borys Niespielak, an independent director and designer.

According to statements shared on Twitter by Niespielak, representatives of the Redmond technology giant are trying to tighten relationships with unspecified Polish developers who can contribute to the creation of new digital experiences to live on Xbox Series X in the period immediately following the launch of the next-gen console.

In addition to the team directed by Niespielak, the indiscretion would also involve other software houses: Microsoft's interest, even in this case, would be to expand XSX's catalog of games and extend the galaxy of subsidiaries related to Xbox Game Studios.

Among the most successful development houses operating in Poland and which could be involved in the Microsoft initiative, we quote The Astronauts (The Vanishing of Ethan Carter), The Farm 51 (Get Even and Chernobylite), People Can Fly (Bulletstorm and Outriders) e Techland (Dying Light 2). Finally, we doubt that the rumor in question may also concern CD Projekt, due to the clear commitment of the Polish developers of The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077 to the multi-platform and, of course, of thehuge investment that Microsoft should do even just for try climbing to the company that manages, among other things, the digital store of GOG.com.