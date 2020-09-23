Xbox Game Pass: will we soon find codes in the Pringles boxes?

Over the last few hours some interesting promotions related to the service have been spotted around the world Xbox Game Pass and which, in the near future, could also appear in Italian territory.

In fact, according to the latest reports, Microsoft is sponsoring its own subscription service of increasing importance in its strategy through the dissemination of trial codes lasting seven days within supermarket products. At the moment it is possible to grab codes in South Korea through the green packaging of the Pringles, the famous chips, and in Brazil through the purchase of chewing gum Trident and deodorant Old Spice. It is not clear whether the codes in question can be used only once for each account and, as often happens in these cases, it is unlikely that existing users will be able to enter the codes to extend their already active subscription. In any case, we cannot exclude that in the short term a promotion of this type linked to drinks, snacks or beauty products may also arrive in Italy.

In this regard, we remind you that recently the Halo Infinite skins have been spotted that we will be able to redeem thanks to the purchase of Monster Energy.

Did you know that all upcoming Bethesda games will arrive on Xbox Game Pass upon release?