Xbox Game Pass: Will the Price Grow in the Future? Here's what Phil Spencer thinks

Microsoft head of the Xbox division, Phil Spencer, takes the opportunity offered by Stevivor journalists to discuss the price of the Xbox Game Pass and the possibility that the subscription service will increase in the future, especially with the advent Xbox Series X and Project xCloud.

"Xbox Game Pass is a good deal for us, especially right now", says Spencer before pointing out how the service is "something that makes us feel comfortable as it is now, with dimensions that double year after year. We are in a great trajectory".

The same boss of the Xbox division of Microsoft does not hide, however, that the strategy implemented by the house of Redmond with the formula "all access" of the Game Pass has induced more than one user to consider this program unsustainable in the medium-long term: also for this reason, Spencer explains that "I know some people who have told me that we are only burning money to earn customers and offer them a price increase at a later time. I assure you that there is no such model with us, we feel good in the business we are carrying out and in the way we are managing them ".

In this regard, the Microsoft executive concludes his speech to further cheer up the Xbox user and say that "we are definitely investing in the Game Pass, but we are not doing it in an unsustainable way. We will continue to offer offers and promotional initiatives such as the current ones, as do all the other services. Ours is a good business ". The risk of a price increase for monthly, quarterly, and annual Xbox Game Pass subscriptions, therefore, is averted throughout 2020 and maybe even beyond.