Xbox Game Pass: which is the best game of August 2020?

Xbox Game Pass subscribers will also be able to download new Xbox One and PC games for free in August. After a rather rich July thanks to the debut of games like Yakuza Kiwami and Grounded, the hottest month of the year does not look any less with the arrival of The Dark Pictures Anthology Man of Medan, Darksiders Genesis, Final Fantasy VII HD and other minor but discreet productions such as Xeno Crisis, UnderMine and Trailmakers.

Waiting for the news of the second part of the month (which will see the arrival of Flight Simulator and Battletoads) we ask you: what is the best Xbox Game Pass game of the first half of August? The word is yours!