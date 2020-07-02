Xbox Game Pass: which is the best free game of July 2020?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In July the catalog Xbox Game Pass updates with four new titles, a quantity not incredibly high (pending the games of the second half of the month) but to the advantage of the quality level, thanks to the arrival of SoulCalibur 6 (one of the most acclaimed fighting games of the last few years), Fallout 76 , CrossCode and Out of the Park Baseball 21.

Four very different titles but which they will not struggle to find admirers among lovers of their genres, with Out of the Park Baseball 21 alone representing perhaps a playful offer more suitable for American players than for the European public, where this sport does not receive huge acclaim.

We ask you: what is the best Xbox Game Pass game of July 2020? The word is yours!