Xbox Game Pass: When Are Bethesda Games Coming? Perhaps after the acquisition of ZeniMax

Microsoft’s CEO, Satya Nadella, posts a message on the Redmond’s official ito pages to discuss the acquisition of ZeniMax Media and the future arrival of Bethesda games on Xbox Game Pass.

In making public the purchase proposal from $ 7.5 billion in cash with which Microsoft will buy ZeniMax Media and Bethesda, the CEO of the American company explains the terms and confirms that this process will end in this fiscal year which, in Microsoft’s case, will last until June 30, 2021.

According to Nadella, this marriage promises to guarantee a huge economic return for the Redmond house, especially in anticipation of the future growth of the digital entertainment industry, with more than three billion players worldwide and global revenue estimates for 200 billion dollars in 2021 (a prediction that, it should be noted, involves all the players in the videogame medium and not just Microsoft).

Regarding Bethesda and the entry of its games in the Game Pass, Nadella is not unbalanced and prefers to limit herself to emphasizing how “With the addition of Bethesda, Microsoft will grow from 15 to 23 creative studios and add Bethesda’s iconic franchises to Xbox Game Pass.”. By combining this general indication with the anticipation of the timing necessary for finalize this important acquisition, the chances of witnessing the entrance of theentire catalog of Bethesda games in the Xbox Game Pass software library (or in any case of its most representative titles) even before the conclusion of this billionaire agreement they are relatively scarce.

On the other hand, as specified by Nadella and Phil Spencer, all future Bethesda games will be on Game Pass from day one, with the exception of existing projects and previous agreements with other companies that will be honored by the Xbox division, such as the one between ZeniMax e Sony for Deathloop’s exclusive PS5 thunderstorm.