Xbox Game Pass: What is the Best Game of September 2020?

The Xbox Game Pass lineup of September 2020 is enriched with many new titles for Xbox One and Windows 10 PC. Among the news of the month we point out Crusader Kings 3, Resident Evil 7 Biohazard (one of the most acclaimed games of recent years), Tell Me Why Episodi 2&3, World War Z and Disgaea 4 Complete +, but the list is actually much bigger.

A selection not only numerous (we are talking about over nine games, only for the first part of the month) but also quite varied, capable of satisfying the tastes of an increasingly diverse audience by offering adventure, action, shooter, horror, strategy games and lighter experiences for the whole family. We ask you: What is the best game in the Xbox Game Pass catalog of September? I stop it!