Xbox Game Pass: very soon the announcement of new games

A few days have passed since we greeted the arrival of the new Xbox Game Pass games in June, including Figure Observation, but apparently the time is already about to welcome a new selection.

With the usual irony that sets them apart, the Xbox Game Pass social managers have published the typical post "Coming Soon" to warn all players that a new post will soon arrive "Coming Soon". In other words, a new Xbox Game Pass games will be announced shortly and, judging by the logo visible in the image, will be for Xbox One.

How long will we have to wait? According to the answer given to a player who asked the same question, the announcement will be made "very early", so it's likely to happen before the end of this week. We'll see!

Meanwhile, we take this opportunity to remind you that today 30 June they leave the Battlefleet Gothic catalog: Armada (PC), Die for Valhalla! (PC), Life is Strange 2 (Xbox One), Metal Slug X (Xbox One and PC), Metro Exodus (Xbox One and PC), Neon Chrome (Xbox One and PC), Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun (Xbox One and PC), SteamWorld Dig 2 (Xbox One and PC) and The Flame in the Flood (Xbox One and PC).