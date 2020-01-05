Xbox Game Pass: The Witcher 3 and other bizarre Xbox Game Pass Awards winners!

Share it:

The end of the year is always a time for budgets, even in the videogame field. There are therefore many initiatives that during the month of December celebrated the goals achieved by the medium in 2019: among these, however, there is a decidedly peculiar one.

For the first time since the launch of the service, the assignment of Xbox Game Pass Awardscompetition that saw users express their preferences directly on the Twitter pages. The official Microsoft service account, in particular, has identified four different categories, each of which with as many candidates. With twenty-four hours of time available, fans were able to vote for their favorite title and thus elect the winners.

The initiative was marked by a openly light-hearted approach, demonstrated by the bizarre categories proposed by the official Xbox Game Pass Twitter account:

Best dialogue out of context;

Best inanimate object;

Best game where you control something seemingly uninteresting but which turns out to be extremely fun in the end;

NPC of the year;

As you can check directly at the bottom of this news, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt won the victory in two categories, with the line of dialogue "You are beautiful at this funeral"and with the iconic unicorn. Untitled Goose Game, with its spiteful protagonist, and The Outer Worlds, with the character of Parvati Holcomb they triumphed in the third and fourth category respectively!

Remaining on the Xbox Game Pass theme, we report that Microsoft announced the games coming out of the catalog in January 2020, while, surprisingly, GTA 5 entered the catalog of the service.