Xbox Game Pass subscribers doubled in Microsoft’s last fiscal quarter

The absence of large exclusive and third-party releases, added to the growing and increasingly attractive catalog of Xbox Game Pass has resulted in a 21% decrease in profits from the sale of video games for Microsoft.

The financial report of the company's last fiscal quarter shows that subscribers to this instant payment catalog have doubled in these months and also that records of simultaneous users connected to Xbox Live have been broken, according to Satya Nadella, but without offering concrete figures

Xbox services and content have fallen 11% and in the report executives explain that it is due to an absence of large third-party launches and the decline in Xbox One sales.

Now the company has its sights set on the future and that goes through Xbox Series X a new desktop console with raw power to be able to offer a visible leap between the video games that we have now available and those that are to come.

The future also goes through Project xCloud, Microsoft's commitment to the streaming game that has "hundreds of thousands of players"interested according to this new official report.

The xCloud services (currently in closed trials) and Game Pass do not stop growing every week with new games that make them increasingly attractive. Right now he fantasizes about a possible fusion of the future that allows streaming the hundreds of games offered on the Xbox Game Pass, a move with which Microsoft could destroy and take over the streaming game market that Google believed capable of take the street ahead of the competition with Stadia.

In the next generation it will be interesting to see how traditional premieres coexist with services such as Game Pass and xCloud already more settled among all players.