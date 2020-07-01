Xbox Game Pass: Soulcalibur 6 about to be added to the catalog?

Share it:

Once again, Microsoft teases subscribers to its service with a series of funny messages published on the official Xbox Game Pass Twitter account. Reading the last posts of the profile, one can guess that Soulcalibur 6 is in the home straight.

The fighting game where he makes an appearance too Geralt of Rivia in its version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt seems to be the next title coming in the subscription catalog. Unfortunately, the funny message from the official Twitter account leaves no guess as to what the release date of the free version of the game could be for subscribers and, more importantly, if the title will be available only to console users or even for those PC. In any case, there are only a few minutes left at the beginning of July 2020 and, as suggested by the messages published in the afternoon, the announcement of the next Xbox Game Pass titles is now imminent.

Waiting for Microsoft to reveal the next games coming for subscribers to the service, we remind you that only a few days ago No Man's Sky was added to the Xbox Game Pass catalog for PC and console. If, on the other hand, you can't wait to get your hands on the fighting game, you can fool the wait by reading our review of Soulcalibur 6.