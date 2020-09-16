Xbox Game Pass Showcase on September 17th but no new announcements in sight – Updated

After announcing the arrival of Cloud Games and Xbox Game Pass news for the second half of September, Microsoft unveils one Showcase Xbox Game Pass scheduled for this week.

Specifically, the announcement comes from the British division of Xbox, which has confirmed a series of insights that will be held throughout the week. Monday was the turn of The Sims 4 Star Wars Journey to Batuu while this afternoon it will be the turn of Sea of ​​Thieves. Gears Tactics will be on Wednesday, September 16, while one is scheduled for Thursday, September 17 speciale Xbox Game Pass Showcase finally on Friday 18 we will talk about WWE 2K Battlegrounds.

At the moment we do not know what the contents of this new Xbox Game Pass Showcase will be, which moreover is not mentioned on the international channels of Xbox, at the moment it is mentioned only on the profiles of Xbox UK, where we discover that the transmission will go ion air from 15:30 Italian time.

Microsoft is focusing heavily on Xbox Game Pass and the service will be at Xbox Series S and Series X strategy center, however, it is possible that the Showcase in question may only be a recap of the upcoming games, considering the very little advertising made to date.

Update – As assumed, this will not be a showcase properly speaking, simply the Xbox UK editorial team will play some of the new games available on Game Pass. There are no new announcements of any kind on this occasion.