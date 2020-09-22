Xbox Game Pass reaches 15 million subscribers on the day of the acquisition of Bethesda

On the same day that marked the historic marriage of Microsoft with ZeniMax and Bethesda, the Redmond house announces the passing of the 15 million Xbox Game Pass subscribers.

The enormous attractiveness of Microsoft’s service has allowed the American company to reach a surprisingly large number of enthusiasts, especially in recent months. To underline this is the well-known videogame analyst known on Twitter as Benji-Sales, highlighting precisely how “This is a big increase over the 10 million Game Pass subscribers reported by Microsoft at the end of last April.”.

The data reported by the US technology giant, moreover, concerns the number of users who have a active Xbox Game Pass subscription, that is, without including all those who have used it and then decide not to renew their subscription (or to make it with another account).

Benji-Sales himself concludes his speech by referring back to the news of the acquisition of ZeniMax and Bethesda by Microsoft, and the now imminent release of Xbox Series X e S, to affirm that for Xbox Game Pass a bright future “with the nextgen now around the corner and a constantly growing catalog of first party titles”.