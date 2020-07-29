Xbox Game Pass, profit vs. value: Microsoft's vision for the subscription service

Share it:

Following the Xbox Games Showcase conference, dedicated to the presentation of the Xbox Series X line up, Arron Greenberg, General Manager of Microsoft's Xbox Games Marketing department, has had the opportunity to grant a large number of interviews.

Among the latter, there is also an interesting intervention at the digital show "What's Good Games", the executive discussed several aspects of the development strategy of the House of Redmond, sharing interesting considerations on future support for Xbox Game Pass. Greenberg identified the subscription service as a clear expression of Microsoft 's willingness to meet the needs of your community: the service, in particular, offers an excellent alternative to all those who do not have the opportunity to buy at full price every game they would like to play.

Asked about the financial sustainability of the service, Greenberg highlighted how, in this specific case, the focal point is not represented by the economic return, how much rather from building a community of enthusiasts who appreciate the service, recognize its value and, consequently, recommend it to their network of knowledge. So, Greenberg concludes, even if the Xbox Game Pass does not offer big profits in the short term, it is in any case an investment of strategic importance for the long-term growth of Xbox. Not surprisingly, the service will also be present on the future Xbox Series X.