Xbox Game Pass on PlayStation, Switch or Stadia? Phil Spencer's comment

During 2019 there were more and more insistent rumors that they wanted Xbox Game Pass and xCloud arriving on Nintendo Switch, with even an official announcement expected for E3 last year.

Obviously, these rumors have finally proved to be unfounded, but on the eventuality the top of Microsoft they never officially vetoed. On the contrary, Phil Spencer had proved himself a possibility in the past. Now, however, a new interview granted by the face of the green-crossed gaming universe seems to make this eventuality rather remote.

The German portal GameStar in fact he had the opportunity to interview Spencer and to question him precisely on the possibility that Xbox Game Pass can land on competing platforms, such as Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia or console PlayStation. "Speaking of the other gaming platforms, the fact is that we can't bring you a full Xbox experience"Spencer says. With the arrival of the Xbox ecosystem on mobile, through Project xCloud, and on PC, via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, the Microsoft team was able to make available features deemed essential for a complete experience, such as the Goals system or the entire Xbox LIVE community.

Competitors such as Nintendo, Sony or Google, Spencer continues, "they are not interested to have a full Xbox experience on their hardware. But we – goes on – we want to be where the players want to have us and this is the path we are pursuing"Overall, therefore, there does not seem to be a complete closure by Microsoft to an expansion of the platforms capable of hosting the Xbox Game Pass, but the points highlighted seem to make the process somewhat complex: all that remains is to wait for any updates.