Xbox Game Pass: Not only GTA 5, Tekken 7 arrives in January

Update: Major Nelson confirmed the three leaked titles with the addition of FTL Faster Than Light, the latter available only on PC together with Frostpunk. Original news follows.

The Microsoft platform is preparing to host Frostpunk Console Edition, Sword Art Online Fatal Bullet and Tekken 7, the dates are shown below.

Xbox Game Pass January 2020

Frostpunk Console Edition – January 9th

Sword Art Online Fatal Bullet – January 9th

Tekken 7 – 16 January

FTL Faster Than Light (PC) – To be defined

Frostpunk (PC) – To be defined

At the moment there are no communications about Major Nelson but the classic announcement Tweet could arrive in the next few hours, the image you find at the bottom of the news leaves no room for many doubts. Recall how the games mentioned are for Xbox One only while the PC lineup of the month just started is not yet known.

In all likelihood, other games will also appear during the second half of the month, from January 16th onwards. For four games coming soon, two titles are preparing to leave the Xbox Game Pass catalog this month, it is Just Cause 3 is LEGO City Undercover.