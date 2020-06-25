Xbox Game Pass: new free games in late June, there is also The Messenger

Share it:

Microsoft has announced a new wave of free games for subscribers Xbox Game Pass: subscribers to the service can download four new games for Xbox One and Windows 10 PC, here are the news coming.

Specifically it is Night Call (available June 24) for Xbox One, Observation for Xbox One and PC (June 25), Streets of Rogue (June 25, consul) e The Messenger by Devolver Digital, available on Xbox One from June 25.

West of Dead is already available, among the bonuses we point out the Green Cities DLC for Cities Skylines free from June 22nd to 26thMicrosoft also reports games that will be coming out of the Xbox Game Pass soon:

Battlefleet Gothic Armada (PC)

Die for Valhalla! (PC)

Life is Strange 2 (Console)

Metal Slug X (Console & PC)

Metro Exodus (Console & PC)

Neon Chrome (Console & PC)

Shadow Tactics Blades of the Shogun (Console & PC)

SteamWorld Dig 2 (Console & PC)

The Flame in the Flood (Console & PC)

The games listed above will no longer be available for download from June 30th. A very rich month, among the new Xbox Game Pass of June 2020 we also find The Bard's Tale Remastered and Resnarkled, Battlefleet Gothic Armada 2 and Battletech, Dungeon of the Endless, Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 & 2.5 ReMix and Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue .