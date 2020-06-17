Xbox Game Pass in June: Metro Exodus and other games coming out of the catalog

Share it:

Based on the constant growth of the Xbox Game Pass catalog on PC and Xbox One, and the arrival of other top games in the service after The Witcher 3 and RDR 2, Microsoft decides to streamline its offer by announcing the release by the end of June of several important games from the offer reserved for subscribers.

The two most "sensitive" titles that will abandon the Xbox Game Pass digital catalog will be Metro Exodus and Life is Strange 2 Complete Season: the post-apocalyptic shooter of 4A Games and the episodic adventure of Dontnod will be released from the Microsoft service by the end June.

Also by the end of the month, the Game Pass virtual game library will also lose other "minor" (but no less fun) video games such as Neon Chrome or SteamWorld Dig 2. Here then is the complete list of titles coming out of the Xbox Game Pass catalog:

Metro Exodus

ACA NeoGeo Metal Slug X

Life Is Strange 2: Complete Season

Neon Chrome

Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun

SteamWorld Dig 2

The Flame in the Flood

To those who follow us, we remind the Xbox Game Pass offer of June allows subscribers to download "for free" No Man's Sky, Thronebreaker The Witcher Tales, Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 & 2.5 ReMix and Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue.