Xbox Game Pass in February: Microsoft announces new free games on PC and Xbox One

From the pages of the Xbox Wire "institutional blog", Larry "Major Nelson" Hryb presents the next video games that will enter the digital catalog of Xbox Game Pass members on Windows 10 PC and Xbox One.

According to what illustrated by the social media curators of the house in Redmond, from here to the end of February we will have the opportunity to further flesh out our game library with many video games.

The first surprise reserved for us by Microsoft concerns the arrival on the Xbox One Game Pass of Ninja Gaiden 2, the sequel to Koei Tecmo's acclaimed action. For February 25, however, is expected to enter the subscription service of Kingdom Hearts 3, the last chapter of the Xehanort saga of Square Enix starring Sora and her adventure companions.

Also on February 25th, the arrival of the post-apocalyptic strategic is expected Wasteland Remastered and Two Point Hospital, the sparkling management that collects the spiritual heritage of the unforgettable Theme Hospital.

As anticipated by the cryptic tweet on Yakuza shared by the official Twitter profile of the Xbox Game Pass, also, starting from February 26, we will be able to download the role-playing action of SEGA for free Yakuza 0. Finally, the landing of The Jackbox Party Pack 3, a collection of party games that digitally recreate the most famous board games.

Regarding Xbox Game Pass on Windows PC, Microsoft does not offer indications on the dates of entry of the titles in the service and merely confirms the "short" arrival of Yakuza 0, Wasteland Remastered, Reigns: Game of Thrones, Two Point Hospital and Indivisible. As usual, we invite you to let us know with a comment what you think of the next video games that will become part of the virtual game library of Xbox Game Pass on PC and console by the end of February.