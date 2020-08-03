Xbox Game Pass in August: Devil May Cry 5 is also among the upcoming games

Share it:

Unveiled the new Xbox Game Pass logo in view of the arrival of the nextgen with Xbox Series X and the official opening of Project xCloud, Microsoft announces the games that are destined to leave the subscription service catalog by mid-August.

After celebrating the success of Microsoft Flight Simulator and other Xbox Game Studios titles on PC, Microsoft's gaming division is announcing the release of five titles between the Windows PC and Xbox One from the digital game library.

The first and, perhaps, most important game that is about to leave the service is Devil May Cry 5. Together with Capcom's action masterpiece, in the list of titles coming out of the Xbox Game Pass on console we find the RPG in the open world Kingdom Come Deliverance and the sliding adventure Yoku's Island Express. As far as Xbox Game Pass on PC is concerned, the release of Where the Water Tastes Like Wine and of Space Hulk Tactics.

All five titles are expected to drop the Game Pass catalog between August 15 and 16, to be "replaced" by the new round of games coming to Microsoft's subscription service as the first episode of Tell Me Why and the Xbox Game Studios productions represented by Wasteland 3, Microsoft Flight Simulator and Battletoads.