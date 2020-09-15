Xbox Game Pass: here are the new free games of September for PC, Xbox One and Android

With the announcement of the 150 cloud games with Game Pass Ultimate, Microsoft also confirms the arrival of a new round of titles in the catalog of games available for free by Xbox Game Pass members on PC, Xbox One and , thanks to xCloud, Android mobile systems.

Xbox Game Pass subscribers will soon be able to download the strategy for free Company of Heroes 2 on PC and expand the content offer of your version of Destiny 2 for Xbox One with expansions Shadowkeep e Forsaken, waiting for free access to Destiny 2 Beyond the Light starting in November.

Here is the complete list of video games arriving in the second half of September on Xbox Game Pass, with an indication of the platforms on which the individual titles will be available:

September 17 – Company of Heroes 2 – PC

– PC September 22 – Destiny 2: Shadowkeep e Forsaken – Xbox One e Android

– Xbox One e Android September 22 – Halo 3: ODST – PC e Android

– PC e Android September 24 – Night in the Woods – PC, Xbox One e Android

– PC, Xbox One e Android September 24 – Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – Xbox One e Android

With a view to constantly updating the content offer of this subscription service, the Redmond company announces that from the end of September we will see these titles coming out of Xbox Game Pass: Bad North (Xbox e PC), DiRT Rally 2.0 (Xbox e PC), Dishonored 2 (Xbox e PC), Panzer Dragoon Orta (Xbox), Westerado Double Barreled (Xbox) e Yooka-Laylee (Xbox).