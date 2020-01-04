Xbox Game Pass: here are the games that will leave the catalog in January 2020

Share it:

Also in January 2020, the library of free titles for all Xbox Game Pass subscribers will be enriched with new games and will let others go away. In particular, two different titles will be removed by the end of the current month.

They will abandon the monthly subscription service Just Cause 3 is LEGO City Undercover, available for about a year in the Xbox Game Pass catalog. If you are therefore willing to play with it and perhaps you have activated your subscription only recently, we recommend that you download it as soon as possible, so that you can play it even when they disappear from the page of available games.

In the meantime, we remind you that Untitled Goose Game, the fifth and final chapter of Life is Strange 2, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and the first Tom Clancy's The Division have also been added to the catalog. Microsoft also caught everyone off guard by making Grand Theft Auto V available to all Xbox Game Pass subscribers for free today.

In addition, in case you missed them, the Games With Gold of January 2020 have recently been announced, among which there are also Styx Shards of Darkness is Batman The Telltale Series.