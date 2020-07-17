Xbox Game Pass has increased sales of Death Squared … on Switch!

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

From the Nintendo Life pages, SMG Studio executives confirm that since the arrival of Death Squared on the Xbox Game Pass, the sales of their indie platform have increased … on Nintendo Switch!

The managing director of SMG, Ashley thanked, wanted to focus on the benefits offered by subscription services such as the Game Pass from Microsoft and unveiled that since the arrival of Death Squared in the February 2020 Xbox Game Pass game catalog, the company has witnessed an unexpected increase in sales the title on Nintendo Switch.

According to Ringrose, the return of media and popularity guaranteed by the entry of Death Squared into the Game Pass acted as a driving force for sales of the game on other platforms, especially on Nintendo Switch: for the CEO of SMG Studio, this success is to be attributed also at word of mouth between players who, trying the game for free on Game Pass, advise their friends to do the same or to recover it on other platforms. Other developers, such as RageSquid, have also noticed an increase in the sales of their games (in this case, arcade racing descenders) coinciding with and in the months following the arrival in the catalog of the Redmond house service for PC, Xbox One and from the end of 2020 for the Xbox Series X.

It is no coincidence, therefore, that an increasing number of software houses and publishers demonstrate their interest in the Game Pass (judging by the volume of titles that continue to appear in the catalog of the service), a "sentiment" reciprocated by Microsoft that , as stated by Phil Spencer in mid-2019, he dreams of bringing the Xbox Game Pass to Switch and other platforms.