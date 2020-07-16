Xbox Game Pass: from Grounded to Yakuza Kiwami 2, here are the new free games of July

Share it:

After discussing the Xbox Series X Velocity Architecture revolution, Microsoft formalizes the imminent entry into the Xbox Game Pass catalog on Xbox One and Windows 10 PC of several video games.

In addition to the already confirmed arrival of Yakuza Kiwami 2 on the Xbox Game Pass for July 30, subscribers to the increasingly popular subscription service of the house of Redmond will attend the entry in the Game Pass catalog of many projects related to the ID @ Xbox initiative .

Among these, we cite for example the sandbox adventure Forager, the action adventure Mount & Blade Warband, the horror platformer Carrion and the sparkling arcade salsa party game Golf With Your Friends. Without delay, here is the complete list of games coming to the Xbox Game Pass from here to the end of July 2020, both on Xbox One and on PC:

Forager – PC and console – July 16th

– PC and console – July 16th Mount & Blade Warband – PC – July 16 (Mount & Blade Warband Review)

– PC – July 16 (Mount & Blade Warband Review) Carrion – PC and console – 23 July

– PC and console – 23 July Golf With Your Friends – PC – 23 July

– PC – 23 July Grounded (Xbox Game Preview) – PC and console – July 28th

(Xbox Game Preview) – PC and console – July 28th Nowhere Prophet – PC and console – July 30th

– PC and console – July 30th The Touryst – PC and console – July 30 (The Touryst Review)

– PC and console – July 30 (The Touryst Review) Yakuza Kiwami 2 – PC and console – July 30 (review Yakuza Kiwami 2)

With the arrival of this large batch of video games in the Game Pass virtual game library, the catalog of the service will be "streamlined" with the exit from the service. Ashes Cricket, Rime is The Banner Saga 3 for July 31st.